Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Supreme Court lets Alabama use electoral map faulted for racial bias

02/07/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Supreme Court stands in Washington

(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday let Alabama use a Republican-backed map of the state's U.S. congressional districts that a lower court found likely discriminates against Black voters, handing an important victory to Republicans as they seek to regain control of Congress in the Nov. 8 elections.

In a 5-4 decision, the court granted an emergency request by Alabama's Republican Secretary of State John Merrill and two Republican legislators to put on hold the lower court's injunctions ordering the state's Republican-led legislature to redraw the map.

The court also said it would take up Alabama's appeal to decide the case on the merits. Five of the six conservative justices were in the majority, with conservative Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.

The state legislature previously approved the map delineating the borders of Alabama's seven U.S. House of Representatives districts.

A panel of three federal judges on Jan. 24 ruled that the map unlawfully deprived Black voters of an additional House district in which they could be a majority or close to it, likely violating the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

Democrats control the House by a slim margin, making every seat vital in the Republican attempt to win back a majority.

The Alabama dispute reflects an ongoing issue of contention between Democrats and Republicans in a broader fight over voting rights. Democrats have accused Republicans in various states of exploiting their majorities in state legislatures to craft electoral maps that diminish the clout of Black and other racial minority voters while maximizing the power of White voters.

Alabama's legislature adopted the latest map of the state's seven House districts last November. Several lawsuits were filed challenging the map, including by a group of Black voters and another group of voters who sued alongside the Alabama NAACP civil rights group.

'JUDICIAL TINKERING'

In a written opinion, conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh said the lower court blocked Alabama's map too close to the 2022 election, contravening Supreme Court precedent.

"Late judicial tinkering with election laws can lead to disruption and to unanticipated and unfair consequences for candidates, political parties and voters, among others," Kavanaugh wrote.

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan called the decision "badly wrong" and, referring to the Voting Rights Act, said the high court's action "forces Black Alabamians to suffer what under that law is clear vote dilution." Her dissent was joined by fellow liberal Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

"Alabama is not entitled to keep violating Black Alabamians' voting rights just because the court's order came down in the first month of an election year," Kagan added.

The case is among dozens https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-redistricting-legal-battles-that-could-affect-control-congress-2022-02-02 of legal challenges nationwide over the composition of electoral districts, which are redrawn each decade to reflect population changes as measured by a national census, last taken in 2020. The outcome of the challenges could impact who controls Congress after November's elections.

In most states, such redistricting is done by the party in power, which can lead to map manipulation for partisan gain. In a major 2019 ruling https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-gerrymandering/in-major-elections-ruling-u-s-supreme-court-allows-partisan-map-drawing-idUSKCN1TS24Z, the Supreme Court barred federal judges from curbing the practice, known as partisan gerrymandering. That ruling did preclude court scrutiny of gerrymandering that is racially discriminatory.

The challengers in Alabama accused the legislature of strategically designing the new map to dilute the electoral clout of Black voters by confining their power to a single district even though Alabama's population is 27% Black, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars voting practices that result in racial discrimination. Concentrating minority populations in electoral maps in such a way is sometimes called "packing."

Section 2 has been the main tool used to show that voting policies discriminate against minorities since the Supreme Court in 2013 struck down the part of the law that determined which states with a history of racial discrimination needed federal approval to change voting laws.

In a ruling https://www.reuters.com/world/us/voting-rights-breyers-future-spotlight-us-supreme-court-2021-07-01 last July in favor of Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona, the Supreme Court clarified how courts may analyze claims of discrimination under Section 2, making it harder to prove violations.

The three-judge lower court panel, which included two appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump and one by Democratic former President Bill Clinton, unanimously blocked the map, saying that voting in Alabama is "polarized along racial lines" and that the white majority votes sufficiently as a bloc to defeat Black voters' preferred candidates.

(Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Andrew Chung


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
05:09pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
03:43pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Still Adding to Gains Ahead of Monday's Closing Bell
MT
02:39pState Street $1.5 Billion Debt Issuance Involves Four Black-Owned Investment Firms
DJ
01:06pStanley Black & Decker Shares Lower After Citigroup Double Downgrade
MT
11:12aNATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says
RE
11:06aNATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says
RE
10:57aAfghan refugee shares secret story in acclaimed film 'Flee'
RE
07:26aSoybeans climb to eight-month high on S.American supply worries
RE
02/06Spotify CEO condemns Rogan over racial slurs, but won't silence him
RE
02/06Funds’ bullish soybean bets finally match last year as futures ignite -Braun
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,19x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float -
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 809,82 $
Average target price 1 006,38 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-11.55%122 837
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-8.74%86 007
UBS GROUP AG13.82%68 678
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.42%49 704
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-2.90%42 198
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.33%36 192