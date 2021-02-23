Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock, Inc.    BLK

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Treasury No. 2 nominee Adeyemo faces questions on China in hearing

02/23/2021 | 06:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. senators are expected to grill Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden's nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, about his views on U.S. policy toward China at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday.

In testimony prepared for the hearing, Adeyemo struck a hardline tone on Beijing, vowing to fight what he called "unfair economic practices" in China and elsewhere, while working to rectify economic inequality at home.

If confirmed as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's deputy, Adeyemo, 39, would play a key role in shaping U.S. economic policy on issues ranging from financial regulation to relief for everyday Americans and U.S. sanctions on foreign governments.

A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo would be the first Black deputy secretary of the Treasury. He served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.

Adeyemo said Washington should work with allies and Congress to confront countries that "threaten our economic and national security", using tools such as sanctions.

"Treasury's tools must play a role in responding to authoritarian governments that seek to subvert our democratic institutions; combating unfair economic practices in China and elsewhere; and detecting and eliminating terrorist organizations that seek to do us harm," he said, according to a text viewed by Reuters.

Treasury oversees a host of sanctioning tools, including a ban on U.S. investment in alleged Chinese military companies that was introduced by former President Donald Trump.

The ban, which has prompted market confusion since being unveiled in a November executive order, takes effect in November this year and investors are eager to learn if Biden will revoke it or clarify its scope and use it to go after top Chinese firms.

Adeyemo also called for targeted investments in critical U.S. industries and technologies, and policies to protect workers and companies from anti-competitive trade practices, signaling a hardline stance on trade issues.

Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden has said he hopes to speed the nomination through as quickly as possible. The hearing starts at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Andrea Shalal and Alexandra Alper


© Reuters 2021
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
04:40aBLACKROCK : To Launch the "Aladdin Data Cloud" Powered by Snowflake
AQ
04:08aKOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX : Seoul Stocks End in Red on Rising Concerns over US Infla..
MT
03:53aEQS-NEWS : Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification
DJ
02:21aMICHAEL KLEIN : Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC d..
RE
02:04aMARKET CHATTER : BlackRock Acquires 5.18% Stake in South Korean E-Commerce Compa..
MT
02/22U.S. Treasury nominee Adeyemo vows to combat China's 'unfair economic practic..
RE
02/22Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-bln mega SPAC deal
RE
02/22DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
02/22DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
02/22DGAP-PVR : ENCAVIS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 907 M - -
Net income 2020 4 774 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,7x
Yield 2020 2,07%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,66x
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 827,24 $
Last Close Price 703,14 $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-1.58%107 252
UBS GROUP AG12.99%55 849
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-0.28%38 778
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.52%36 920
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.15.52%26 383
STATE STREET CORPORATION1.04%25 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ