Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/08 11:43:44 am EDT
743.17 USD   -0.76%
04/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts BlackRock's Price Target to $950 From $1,024, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/06UBS Adjusts BlackRock Price Target to $915 From $940, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/06BlackRock Reportedly Among Sri Lanka's Top Bondholders in Creditor Group Ahead of Restructuring Talks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. recession not imminent despite yield curve inversion, BlackRock executive says

04/08/2022 | 11:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. recession is not imminent despite the inversion of a part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve which has been "artificially pressured" by some investors, BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, said in a note on Friday.

The closely watched gap between two-year and 10-year yields, whose inversion has preceded past recessions, turned negative last week, fueling a debate on whether the signal presages a downturn this time around.

"We do not see a recession occurring in the near-term," said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas, at BlackRock.

"While we are hesitant to say that this time is different, we note that many factors now differ from previous yield curve inversions," she wrote.

Longer-dated yields had been pushed artificially low by investors such as pension funds with improved funding status, contributing to the curve inversion, she said.

Inversions of key parts of the Treasury yield curve - which occur when yields on shorter-term Treasuries exceed those for longer-dated government bonds and signal economic worries - have concerned investors in recent weeks, as the Federal Reserve grows more aggressive in its fight to slow the economy and tackle inflation.

Analysts have said the central bank's unprecedented bond purchases, as well as excess savings after the coronavirus crisis, are holding longer-dated yields lower than they would otherwise be.

The 2s/10s yield curve has been steepening this week, with the 10-year yield standing 18.8 basis points higher than the yield of two-year notes on Friday.

BlackRock's Chaudhuri said more hawkish signals by the central bank - increasingly determined to tighten financial conditions through rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to fight inflation - have contributed to the curve steepening.

"We still see room for longer end interest rates to move modestly higher from here", she said.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
04/07Deutsche Bank Adjusts BlackRock's Price Target to $950 From $1,024, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
04/06UBS Adjusts BlackRock Price Target to $915 From $940, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/06BlackRock Reportedly Among Sri Lanka's Top Bondholders in Creditor Group Ahead of Restr..
MT
04/05MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG completed the acquisition of Helix Acquisition Corp. fro..
CI
04/05Clarify Health Solutions, Inc. announced that it has received $150 million in funding f..
CI
04/01BLACKROCK INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financia..
AQ
04/01BlackRock, Inc. Enters into Amendment No. 12 to Its Five-Year Revolving Credit Agreemen..
CI
04/01Evondos Oy announced that it has received €42 million in funding from BlackRock, I..
CI
03/31Factbox-Gold bars held by the top 10 gold ETFs
RE
03/31As good as gold? Bullion funds grapple with ethical investing
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 835 M - -
Net income 2022 6 148 M - -
Net cash 2022 4 979 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 18 400
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 748,89 $
Average target price 919,77 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-18.20%113 863
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-7.17%88 161
UBS GROUP AG4.05%62 261
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-17.01%38 547
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.-24.54%33 374
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-20.38%32 925