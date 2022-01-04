U.S. reports nearly 1 mln COVID-19 cases in a day, setting global record

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The United States reported nearly 1
million new coronavirus infections on Monday, the highest daily
tally of any country in the world and nearly double the previous
U.S. peak set a week ago as the spread of the highly contagious
Omicron variant showed no signs of slowing.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen
nearly 50% in the last week and now exceeds 100,000, according
to data collected by Reuters, marking the first time that
threshold has been reached in a year.
The latest surge, which forced waves of cancellations from
commercial airlines flights to Broadway shows in recent weeks,
was disrupting plans for public schools to welcome students back
from winter vacation. In Chicago, union leaders were urging
teachers in the nation's third-largest school district to stay
home as classrooms were reopening.
In Los Angeles County, the presiding judge of one of the
country's largest court systems ordered a general two-week
postponement of criminal trials due to the latest wave of
COVID-19 infections.
Nationally, the United States https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR has
seen a daily average of 486,000 new cases over the last week, a
rate that has doubled in seven days and far outstrips that of
any other country https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi.
The 978,856 new infections documented on Monday included
some cases tallied on Saturday and Sunday, when many states do
not report.
The average number of U.S. COVID-19 deaths has remained
fairly steady throughout December and into early January at
about 1,300 a day, according to a Reuters tally, though deaths
typically lag behind case numbers and hospitalizations.
Omicron appears to be far more easily transmitted than
previous iterations of the virus. The new variant was estimated
to account for 95.4% of the coronavirus cases identified in the
United States as of Jan. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/who-sees-more-evidence-that-omicron-affects-upper-respiratory-tract-2022-01-04
that evidence thus far suggests Omicron is causing less severe
illness. Nevertheless, public health officials have warned that
the sheer volume of Omicron cases threatens to overwhelm
hospitals, some of which are already struggling to handle a wave
of COVID-19 patients, primarily among the unvaccinated.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of
emergency on Tuesday and mobilized 1,000 National Guard members
to pandemic response operations as COVID-19 hospitalizations in
the state hit a record high of more than 3,000, up more than
five-fold in the last seven weeks, Hogan said.
"The truth is that the next four to six weeks will be the
most challenging time of the entire pandemic," Hogan told
reporters. He said projections show COVID hospitalizations could
surpass 5,000, far higher than Maryland's previous peak of 1,952
last year.
Delaware, Illinois, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, D.C.,
also have reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID patients
in recent days.
'UNLIKE ANYTHING WE'VE SEEN'
In Kentucky, where Tuesday's total of 6,915 new cases was
the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic,
Governor Andy Beshear urged residents to get vaccinated and wear
masks.
"Omicron is causing a surge unlike anything we've seen and
at this rate our hospitals will fill up," he wrote on Twitter.
The unrelenting surge has prompted more than 3,200 schools
to close their buildings this week, according to the website
Burbio, which tracks school disruptions. Schools that have
remained open are facing staff shortages and renewed concerns
about virus spread.
In Boston, where more than 54,000 students returned to class
on Tuesday following the holiday break, Superintendent of
Schools Brenda Cassellius told reporters there were 1,000 staff
members out, including 461 teachers and 52 bus drivers.
"It does make for a difficult start to the day," she said.
The governing body of the Chicago Teachers Union on Tuesday
urged its members to stay out of the classroom and work remotely
through Jan. 18, or until the city reaches minimum health-safety
thresholds set last year as a condition for in-person learning,
whichever comes first.
The union's House of Delegates voted 88% in favor of the
resolution, sending it to the 27,000 rank-and-file teachers and
support staff to ratify by electronic ballot on Tuesday night.
The union has called for more rigorous COVID-19 safety
protocols, including school-based coronavirus testing and
mandatory student vaccinations.
District chief executive officer Pedro Martinez said the
school system would agree to further COVID-19 safety measures.
But he said classes for Chicago's 340,000 students would be
canceled on Wednesday if teachers voted against reporting to
work, with no remote instruction being made immediately
available.
The union has cited data showing that vaccination rates
remained especially low among minority students - with just 7%
of Black youngsters and 13% of Latino children aged 5-11 fully
inoculated.
But school officials said hospitalization rates of children
are low and that distance learning has hit minority and poor
students particularly hard, as many depend on school-based meals
and have working parents with fewer childcare options.
Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago's Public Health Commissioner,
joined district officials and Mayor Lori Lightfoot in pressing
to keep classrooms open. Arwady cited data showing Chicago
averaging just seven pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations a day
out of 550,000 children who live in the city.
More than 325,000 COVID-19 cases among children were
reported in the United States for the week ending Dec. 30,
according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the
Children's Hospital Association, a new high and almost double
the count from the previous two weeks.
