Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK PM Johnson's staff partied as queen mourned death of husband

01/14/2022 | 03:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Prime Minister Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff partied in Downing Street last year as Queen Elizabeth mourned her husband, a time when mixing indoors was banned for people from different households.

Johnson is facing the gravest crisis of his premiership after revelations about a series of gatherings in Downing Street during COVID lockdowns, some at times when ordinary people were unable to bid farewell in person to dying relatives.

Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, on Wednesday apologised for a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown. He admitted he attended.

The Telegraph said there were two other drinks parties held inside Downing Street on April 16, 2021 when social gatherings indoors and outdoors were limited. Johnson was at his Chequers country residence that day, the paper said.

The next day, Queen Elizabeth bade farewell to Philip, 99.

Dressed in black and in a white trimmed black face mask, the 95-year-old Elizabeth stood alone, head bowed as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel.

Such was the revelry in Downing Street, the Telegraph said, that staff went to nearby supermarket to buy a suitcase of alcohol, used a laptop to play music and a swing used by the prime minister's young son was broken.

Opponents have called for Johnson to resign, casting the 57-year-old prime minister as a charlatan who demanded the British people follow some of the most onerous rules in peacetime history while his own staff partied.

A small but growing number in his own Conservative Party have echoed those calls, fearing it will do lasting damage to its electoral prospects.

Johnson has given a variety of explanations of the parties, ranging from denials that any rules were broken, to understanding the anger at apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British state.

APOLOGIES

One of the April 2021 parties in Downing Street was a leaving event for James Slack, a former director of communications, who on Friday said he wanted to "apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused".

Slack said in a statement to PA Media that the gathering "should not have happened at the time that it did."

British police said on Thursday they would not investigate gatherings held in Johnson's residence during a coronavirus lockdown unless an internal government inquiry finds evidence of potential criminal offences.

Asked about the reports of parties the day before Philip's funeral, security minister Damian Hinds said he was shocked.

"I was shocked to read it," Hinds told Sky News. "We will have to see what comes out further in the investigation."

"This was a particularly sombre time for our whole country."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BLACKROCK, INC.
02:45aMARKETMIND : Let's talk about sterling
RE
01/13Biden looks to reshape Fed with historically diverse slate
RE
01/13Forrestania Resources Hits Gold Rock Chips at Namesake Project in Western Australia
MT
01/13Factbox-Cook, Jefferson, Raskin tapped for Fed board seats
RE
01/13Black Cat Syndicate Restarts RC Drilling at Western Australia's Kal East Project
MT
01/13Regulators tell exchanges to get ready for "hybrid" working
RE
01/13Militants' bodies left to rot for years, in symbol of Libya's disarray
RE
01/13QuestEx Gold & Copper Reports Results from Geophysical Target at Black Bluff, KSP Prope..
MT
01/13Deutsche Bank Adjusts BlackRock's Price Target to $1,123 From $1,141, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
01/13Human Rights Watch says Bolsonaro a threat to democracy in Brazil - report
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACKROCK, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 474 M - -
Net income 2021 5 829 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,90%
Capitalization 132 B 132 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart BLACKROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 867,58 $
Average target price 1 012,92 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurence Douglas Fink Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Steven Kapito President & Non-Independent Director
Gary S. Shedlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Derek N. Stein Global Head-Business Operations & Technology
Robert L. Goldstein Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.24%131 800
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-4.49%91 784
UBS GROUP AG9.26%67 930
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION9.42%52 564
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-3.98%41 730
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.-9.83%40 639