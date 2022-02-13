Log in
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Ukraine holds drills as Russian border crisis worsens

02/13/2022 | 12:26am EST
The exercises, which according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy involved 1,300 personnel, armoured vehicles and MI-8 helicopters, took place in and around the town of Kalanchak some 20km (13 miles) from the administrative border with Crimea.

According to the drills scenario, disinformation spread across the area close to the border led to mass riots and attempts to blow up a dam and capture administrative buildings.

Personnel brushed up their skills in cracking down on riots, detaining provocateurs and regaining control of occupied buildings.

Zelenskiy, who attended the drills, said a Russian attack could happen at any time, but pushed back against what he called excessive amounts of information about a major looming war.

Similar drills will be held on other locations along Ukraine's border.

More than 30 ships from the Russian Black Sea fleet have started training exercises near the Crimea peninsula as part of wider navy drills, RIA news agency reported on Saturday, citing the fleet.


© Reuters 2022
