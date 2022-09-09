Advanced search
    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
09-09-22
695.46 USD   +0.51%
William Sadleir, Hollywood Executive Accused of Defrauding Fund, Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison

09/09/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
By Mary de Wet


William Sadleir, a Hollywood executive accused of defrauding a New York investment fund of about $30 million, was sentenced to six years in prison, the Department of Justice said Friday.

He had pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud on Jan. 20, the department said.

Mr. Sadleir was the chairman and chief executive officer of Aviron Pictures LLC, which participated in the distribution of a number of films, including "A Private War" and "Kidnap," the DOJ said.

The fund had invested about $75 million in Aviron, the DOJ said.

Mr. Sadleir misappropriated some of that investment and engineered the fraudulent sale and refinancing of assets worth more than $3 million that secured the fund's loans to Aviron, the DOJ said.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer sentenced Mr. Sadleir to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $31.6 million in forfeiture and restitution, the DOJ said.

In 2020, Mr. Sadleir also faced fraud charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission, alleging he stole money from a BlackRock Inc. fund. The SEC alleged Mr. Sadleir forged signatures to release claims on Aviron assets so he could resell them, and created fake agreements between the BlackRock fund and Aviron in which he copied the signatures of the fund's then-portfolio manager Randy Robertson.

In a February 2020 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mr. Sadleir said he regretted copying the fund manager's signatures.

"I should not have done it," he said. "It was bad judgment on my part. I know better."


Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1725ET

