    BLK   US09247X1019

BLACKROCK, INC.

(BLK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
550.28 USD   -2.42%
iShares® iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Nears Final Distribution Date

09/30/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
BlackRock announced today the planned termination of the iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSE: IBMK).

IBMK’s last day of trading and final NAV calculation date will be Thursday, December 1, 2022. Its liquidation date will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

iBonds cease trading by design, because they mature during a specific maturity window like an individual bond. Leading up to the ETF’s final distribution date, the bonds held by iBonds ETFs mature, and the ETF transitions into short-term, tax-exempt instruments and cash. Remaining shareholders will receive their proceeds from liquidations on or around the listed liquidation dates, based on their brokerage’s processes.

iBonds ETFs, across treasuries, municipal bonds and both investment-grade and high-yield corporate credit remain available to investors. iShares iBonds ETFs can help market participants to build bond ladders and manage interest rate risk in rising rate environments.

About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well -being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and $2.78 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Funds' prospectuses or, if available, the summary prospectuses which may be obtained by visiting www.iShares.com or www.blackrock.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Fixed income risks include interest-rate and credit risk. Typically, when interest rates rise, there is a corresponding decline in bond values. Credit risk refers to the possibility that the bond issuer will not be able to make principal and interest payments.

There may be less information on the financial condition of municipal issuers than for public corporations. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds. Some investors may be subject to federal or state income taxes or the Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT). Capital gains distributions, if any, are taxable.

Non-investment-grade debt securities (high-yield/junk bonds) may be subject to greater market fluctuations, risk of default or loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities.

Funds that concentrate investments in specific industries, sectors, markets or asset classes may underperform or be more volatile than other industries, sectors, markets or asset classes and than the general securities market.

The iShares® iBonds® Muni ETFs (“Funds”) will terminate in September or December of the year in the Fund’s name. An investment in the Fund(s) is not guaranteed, and an investor may experience losses, including near or at the termination date. In the final months of the Fund’s operation, as the bonds it holds mature, its portfolio will transition to cash and cash-like instruments. Following the Fund’s termination date, the Fund will distribute substantially all of its net assets, after deduction of any liabilities, to then-current investors without further notice and will no longer be listed or traded. The Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount.

During the final months prior to the Fund’s planned termination date, its yield will generally tend to move toward prevailing tax-exempt money market rates, and may be lower than the yields of the bonds previously held by the Fund and lower than prevailing yields for bonds in the market. As the Fund approaches its termination date, its holdings of money market or similar funds may increase, causing the Fund to incur the fees and expenses of these funds. The rate of Fund distribution payments may adversely affect the tax characterization of an investor’s returns from an investment in the Fund relative to a direct investment in municipal bonds. If the amount an investor receives as liquidation proceeds upon the Fund’s termination is higher or lower than the investor’s cost basis, the investor may experience a gain or loss for tax purposes.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change

The Funds are distributed by BlackRock Investments, LLC (together with its affiliates, “BlackRock”).

©2022 BlackRock, Inc. All rights reserved. iSHARES, iBONDS and BLACKROCK are trademarks of BlackRock, Inc., or its subsidiaries in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
