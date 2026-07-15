BlackRock set to rise sharply after quarterly results
The asset manager posted solid results, including revenue above consensus and a record level of assets under management. BlackRock also says it has ''never been more optimistic about growth ahead'' and is boosting its share buyback program. That enthusiasm is persuading markets: the stock is up around 3% in pre-market trading on Wall Street.
BlackRock posted reported net income attributable to the group of $1.914bn for Q2 2026, up 20% y-o-y, but slightly below consensus ($2.07bn). Adjusted net income came in at $2.291bn, up 22%.
Reported diluted EPS was $12.19, up 20%, this time beating consensus ($11.5). Adjusted EPS reached $13.91 (+15%).
Meanwhile, revenue rose 31% to $7.08bn (consensus: $6.84bn), benefiting from favorable market moves, organic growth in base fees, revenue tied to the HPS acquisition, higher performance fees, and rising revenue from technology services and subscriptions.
The group also said it generated total net inflows of $192bn in the second quarter, helping lift assets under management to a record $15,345bn, up 22% y-o-y. Over the past twelve months, net inflows totaled $868bn, while organic base fee growth was 10%.
''Our momentum is accelerating, and I have never been more optimistic about growth ahead,'' said Laurence D. Fink, chair and CEO.
While BlackRock does not provide traditional financial guidance, the asset manager is signaling stronger confidence in its outlook. The group said it has raised its 2026 share buyback target to $2bn, with quarterly repurchases now expected at $550m, versus $450m carried out in the second quarter.
BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology and subscription services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platforms of alpha-seeking active, private markets, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enable it to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.
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