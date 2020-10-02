Log in
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
10/02
183 GBX   -2.14%
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Issue of Equity

10/02/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc ('Company')

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Issue of Equity

The Company announces that 11,800 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were today sold by the Company from the shares held in Treasury at a price of 178.00 penceper share which represented a premium to net asset value.

The resultant total number of Ordinary Shares held in Treasury by the Company is 10,081,532. The number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in Treasury following this sale, is 22,537,400. With effect from 6 October 2020the total number of voting rights of the Company will be 22,537,400. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact name for queries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

2 October 2020

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 17:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 3,83 M 4,94 M 4,94 M
Net income 2019 3,26 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
Net Debt 2019 2,43 M 3,13 M 3,13 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
Yield 2019 3,64%
Capitalization 42,1 M 54,3 M 54,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 -27,7x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme John Proudfoot Chairman
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
George Martin Luckraft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-9.66%54
BLACKROCK, INC.12.10%86 597
UBS GROUP AG-15.99%40 118
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.11%30 270
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.5.09%29 063
STATE STREET CORPORATION-25.73%20 703
