Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 08:25am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust PLC at close of business on 23 October 2020were:

169.72p Capital only (undiluted)
172.55p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the Buyback cancellation of 25,775 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020, the Company has 22,511,625 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Disclaimer

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:24:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
08:25aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/23BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/23BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/22BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/21BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/20BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/19BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10/16BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Portfolio Update
PU
10/16BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Portfolio Update
PR
10/16BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 3,83 M 4,99 M 4,99 M
Net income 2019 3,26 M 4,25 M 4,25 M
Net Debt 2019 2,43 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
Yield 2019 3,64%
Capitalization 35,5 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 -27,7x
EV / Sales 2019 12,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Graeme John Proudfoot Chairman
Nicholas Roger Gold Non-Executive Director
George Martin Luckraft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Roderick Worsley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-23.91%46
BLACKROCK, INC.26.78%97 187
UBS GROUP AG-7.89%44 596
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.21.55%33 617
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.15%33 381
STATE STREET CORPORATION-17.43%23 041
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group