BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16


Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

Graeme Proudfoot

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

 Chairman / Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)



GB0030961691

 

b)

Natureofthetransaction

 Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

188.5

20,000

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

  n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

 

 

 

 

Dateofthetransaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place ofthetransaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 