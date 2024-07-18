BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Graeme Proudfoot
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Chairman / Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)
b)
Natureofthetransaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place ofthetransaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)