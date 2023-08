BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company's principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company's objective is to provide growth in capital and income over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally United Kingdom listed equities. The Company invests in various sectors, including financial services; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; support services; household goods and home construction; media; food producers; mining; banks; gas, water and multiutilities; tobacco; oil and gas producers; food and drug retailers; health care equipment and services; non-life insurance; travel and leisure, and others. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The Company's alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts