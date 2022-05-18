Log in
    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/18 11:35:26 am EDT
186.50 GBX    0.00%
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/18/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 18 May 2022
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,500
Lowest price per share: 185.00p
Highest price per share: 185.00p
Trading venue: JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 3,500
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 185.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 21,175,164 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 32.25% of the Company’s total issued share capital (31,256,696 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 20 May 2022, should use the figure of 21,175,164 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  0207 743 1098
 

18 May 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
