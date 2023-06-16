Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:00 2023-06-16 am EDT
190.00 GBX   +1.60%
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/16/2023 | 12:39pm EDT
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 16 June 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,392
Lowest price per share: 188.00p
Highest price per share: 189.00p
Trading venue: JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 13,392
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 188.93p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 20,908,254 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 32.53% of the Company’s total issued share capital (30,989,786 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 20 June 2023, should use the figure of 20,908,254 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  0207 743 1098
 

16 June 2023


