BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transaction in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 10 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price per share: 182.00p Highest price per share: 182.00p Trading venue: JPSI Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 10,000 Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 182.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 20,196,036 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 33.30% of the Company’s total issued share capital (30,277,568 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 12 April 2024, should use the figure of 20,196,036 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



10 April 2024