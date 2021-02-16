Log in
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
  Report
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Submission of Documents

02/16/2021 | 11:43am EST
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc
LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2020

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 October 2020 and the Form of Proxy relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

16 February 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
