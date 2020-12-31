Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc    BRIG   GB0030961691

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRIG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

12/31/2020 | 08:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 31December 2020
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 75,000
Lowest price per share: 170.00p
Highest price per share: 170.00p
Trading venue: JPSI
Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 75,000
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 170.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be cancelled.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,081,532 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 22,236,625 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 31.19% of the Company’s total issued share capital (32,318,157 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 5 January 2021, should use the figure of 22,236,625 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

31 December 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
08:47aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/29BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/24BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value
PU
12/23BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/22BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Portfolio Update
PR
12/21BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/21BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/18BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/16BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
12/15BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTME : Directorate Change
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ