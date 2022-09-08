BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Reverse Stock Split for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) (the “Fund”) approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of the Fund’s common stock.

The Fund anticipates completing a 1-for-3 reverse stock split prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on October 18, 2022 for common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 17, 2022. Trading in shares of the Fund's common stock on a split adjusted basis is expected to begin at the open of trading on the NYSE on October 18, 2022. Shares of the Fund's common stock will continue trading on the NYSE under its existing ticker symbol (NYSE:BKT), but will be assigned the new CUSIP number below.

Ticker Fund Name Old CUSIP New CUSIP BKT BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. 09247F100 09247F209

As a result of the reverse stock split, every three shares of the Fund's outstanding common stock will be converted into one share of common stock. A reverse stock split will decrease the number of the Fund's shares of common stock outstanding and potentially increase the market price per share of common stock by a proportional amount. While the number of the Fund’s outstanding shares of common stock will decline, neither the Fund's portfolio holdings nor the total value of stockholders' investments in the Fund will be affected as a result of the reverse stock split. After the reverse stock split, common stockholders' accounts will reflect proportionally fewer shares of common stock with a higher net asset value per share of common stock and each common stockholder will hold the same percentage of the Fund's outstanding shares of common stock as such stockholder held immediately prior to the reverse stock split, subject to adjustments for fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split (discussed below).

The Fund adopted a managed distribution plan in August 2018. In connection with the reverse stock split, the Fund’s fixed monthly distribution will be adjusted from $0.0294 per share to $0.0882 per share, beginning with the first distribution to be declared following the effective date of the reverse stock split. Such adjustment to the Fund’s fixed monthly distribution will result in no change in monthly cash flow to shareholders or the distribution on net asset value following the reverse stock split.

The Board of Directors and BlackRock believe that increasing the market price per share of the Fund’s common stock through the reverse stock split may broaden the range of potential investors in shares of the Fund’s common stock, thereby potentially improving the market for, and liquidity of, shares of the Fund’s common stock. This would have the effect of reducing the per share transaction costs associated with buying or selling shares of the Fund’s common stock in the secondary market.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the reverse stock split. Fractional shares that may result from the reverse stock split will be aggregated and sold on the NYSE by the Fund's transfer agent and the proceeds will be distributed pro rata among stockholders who would otherwise have received fractional shares in the reverse stock split. The pro rata cash payment received by stockholders will be net of any customary fees and expenses in proportion to their allocable share of the total proceeds of the sales. Stockholders will be receiving additional information regarding the reverse stock split from Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the Fund's transfer agent.

About BlackRock

Availability of Fund Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Fund on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Fund. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

