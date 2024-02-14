Please note that this announcement replaces the previous announcement released on 12 December 2024. The price paid per share has been corrected for £4.12 per share to £4.09729 per share. All other information remains the same.
BlackRock Latin American Trust plc
LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Carolan Dobson
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Chairman and Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted
a)
Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)
b)
Natureofthetransaction
Purchase of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)
Dateofthetransaction
2024-02-12
f)
Place ofthetransaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)