Please note that this announcement replaces the previous announcement released on 12 December 2024.  The price paid per share has been corrected for £4.12 per share to £4.09729 per share.  All other information remains the same.

BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

 

1

Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated

a)

Name

 

Carolan Dobson

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

 Chairman and Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

 

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description ofthe financialinstrument,type of instrument

 

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408

 

b)

Natureofthetransaction

Purchase of shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.09729

2,050

 

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

 

  n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Dateofthetransaction

2024-02-12

f)

Place ofthetransaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 