BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company operates through its investment business segment. The Company's objective is to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America. The Company invests primarily in securities quoted in Latin America. The Company also invests in smaller capitalization companies or in the securities markets of developing countries. The Company invests in various sectors, including financials, materials, energy, consumer discretionary, industrials, communication services, real estate, health care, consumer staples, information technology and utilities. The Company's investment manager is BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). The Company's alternative investment fund manager is BlackRock Fund Managers Limited.

Sector Investment Trusts