BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
  Report
Summary 
Press Releases

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

02/12/2021 | 10:21am EST
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to allot shares from treasury or issue new shares or to buy-back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 18 March 2021. 

Enquiries:

Ms S Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Date: 12 February 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
