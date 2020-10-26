Log in
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Exchange Rate Set

10/26/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2020, has been set at 1.300500, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.190695 penceper share (USD dividend 5.45 centsper share) which is payable to shareholders on 9 November 2020(to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020).

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

26 October 2020

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 18:14:00 UTC

Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,0 M - -
Net income 2019 45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,19x
Yield 2019 7,19%
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -22,7x
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,6%
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Independent Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan Independent Non-Executive Director
Laurie Meister Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-33.47%165
