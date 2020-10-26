BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Exchange Rate Set

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 October 2020, has been set at 1.300500, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.190695 penceper share (USD dividend 5.45 centsper share) which is payable to shareholders on 9 November 2020(to shareholders on the register on 9 October 2020).
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
26 October 2020
