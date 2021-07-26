BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Log in
    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 1 July 2021, has been set at 1.377840, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.675550 pence per share (USD dividend 7.82 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 August 2021 (to shareholders on the register on 9 July 2021).

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  020 7743 2639

26 July 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
