BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Form of Proxy

Form of Proxy - Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 May 2023
Kindly Note: This form is issued only to the addressee(s) and is specific to the unique designated account printed hereon. This
personalised form is not transferable between different: (i) account holders; or (ii) uniquely designated accounts. The Company and Computershare Investor Services PLC accept no liability for any instruction that does not comply with these conditions.
Notes:
Please indicate with an "X" in the appropriate boxes how you wish to vote. If no direction is given, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting as he or she thinks fit. On any motion to amend a resolution, to propose a new resolution, to adjourn the Meeting and on any other motion put to the Meeting, the proxy will act at his/her discretion.
You can submit your proxy electronically at www.eproxyappointment.com by entering the Control Number, your PIN and SRN printed below. The latest date for the submission of proxy votes electronically is 12.00 noon on 18 May 2023.
To appoint one or more proxies or to give an instruction to a proxy (whether previously appointed or otherwise) via a designated voting platform, any such messages must be received by the issuer's agent prior to the specified deadline within the relevant system. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp generated by the relevant designated voting platform) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message. The Company may treat as invalid a proxy appointment sent via a designated voting platform in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
To be valid, this form of proxy must be received by the registrarno later than 12.00 noon on Thursday, 18 May 2023. Please return the form of proxy to Computershare in the business reply paid envelope provided.
In the case of a corporation this form of proxy should be given under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or a duly authorised officer.
6. In the case of joint holders the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the holding.
7. Shareholders have the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a member of the Company, as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the Meeting. If you wish
to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse).
If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If left blank your proxy will be deemed to be authorised in respect of your full voting entitlement, (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the full voting entitlement for that designated account).
To appoint more than one proxy, (an) additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1112 or you may photocopy the reverse of this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by ticking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and returned together in the same envelope.
Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, entitlement to attend and vote at the Meeting and the number of votes which may be cast thereat will be determined by reference to the Register of Members of the Company at close of business on the day which is two business days before the day of the Meeting. Changes to entries on the Register of Members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the Meeting.
Appointment of a proxy does not prevent a member from attending and voting in person should he or she so wish.
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.
To be valid, all votes must be lodged at the office of the Company's registrar at:
Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY by 12.00 noon on 18 May 2023.
All Named Holders:
To lodge a vote using the internet
go to the following website:
www.eproxyappointment.com
You will be asked to enter the Control Number,
Shareholder Reference Number and PIN as
Control Number: 918438
printed opposite and agree to certain terms
and conditions.
SRN.
PIN.
Registered in England & Wales No 3498808. Registered Office The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS13 8AE
Computershare Investor Services PLC is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
New
Union St
e
lds
Moorgate
rﬁ
TO NORTH CIRCULAR
El
o
don
S
(3 min walk)
o
Fi
t
t
F
M
nsb
S
ore
C
d
St
i
r
o
c
W
o
u
s
TO WEST END
rgat
e
Liv
erp
ool St
TO HACKNEY
o
London Wall
Mo
t
Liverpool Street
L
iver
L
ond
on
ﬁ
e
ld
S
(3 min walk)
po
ol
St
s
g
at
e
Wall
m
o
p
Blo
New
h
Basinghall
Av
A
Bro
u
ry
v
ad
St
Bis
nb
ll
t
a
a
pth
d
S
rm
t
l
C
o
lde
S
ate
o
l
W
o
h
A
a
org
Wor
g
Gr
mwood
n
i
o
St
s
M
e
at
Wi
B
Ba
nc
he
st
e
e
er
t
vi
t
v
St
t
a
s
S
g
M
S
A
s
a
man
o
ad
o
p
rks
n
r
o
h
r
le
t
B
B
is
o
d
o
m
C
O
The following car parks are all within
g
TO EAST END
o
r
1/2t mile of Throgmorton AvenueGr
:
h
T
S
sham
St
Bishopsgate
od
80-90 Shakespeare Tower
Lothbu
Wo
S
ry
t
Tru
r
xe
ge
50-60 Bridgewater Square
mp St
n
y
A
o
e
110-115 Aldersgate Street
m
P
r
t
M
a
n
rin
a
o
c
g
St
r
s
ps
2-6 Garrett Street
I
e
St
o
S
t
le
h
eed
s
n
i
Bank
read
B
T
Po
h
n
(3 min walk)
ultry
BANK of ENGLAND
inch
L
Cornhill
Cornhill
F
t
King William St
S
TO LONDON BRIDGE
im
e
L
BlackRock, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Nearest Underground Stations:
Bank
(Central, Circle/District, Northern, Waterloo and City Lines)
Moorgate
(Circle, Hammersmith & City,
Metropolitan, Northern Lines)
Liverpool Street
(Central, Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan Lines)
Nearest National Rail Stations:
Liverpool Street
Cannon Street
Fenchurch Street
Form of Proxy
Please read the Notice of Meeting (in the Annual Report) before completing this form. The Annual Report can be viewed on:
I/We hereby appoint the Chair of the Meeting OR the following person
*
FOLD HERE
Please leave this box blank if you have selected the Chair. Do not insert your own name(s). Please refer to note 7 (see overleaf).
as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement* on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc to be held at 12.00 noon on Monday, 22 May 2023 and at any adjournment thereof. I/We hereby authorise and instruct my/our said proxy to vote on the resolutions to be proposed at such Meeting as indicated below (see note 1 overleaf).
Please tick here if this proxy appointment is
Please use a black pen. Mark with an X
X
one of multiple appointments being made.*
inside the box as shown in this example.
*For the appointment of more than one proxy, please refer
to note 8 (see overleaf).
Ordinary Resolutions:
Vote
For
Against
Withheld
1. To receive the report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022,
together with the report of the Auditor thereon
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2022
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
4. To approve the Company's dividend policy to pay quarterly interim dividends equal to 1.25% of the Company's NAV
at close of business on the last business day of March, June, September and December
5. To re-elect Carolan Dobson as a Director
6. To re-elect Craig Cleland as a Director
7. To re-elect Nigel Webber as a Director
8. To re-elect Laurie Meister as a Director
9. To appoint Ernst & Young LLP as Auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next AGM of the Company
10. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration
FOLD HERE
Special business
Ordinary Resolution:
11. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares
Special Resolutions:
12. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury
13. To authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury
I/We would like my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the Meeting as indicated on this form. Unless otherwise instructed the proxy may vote as he or she sees fit or abstain in relation to any business of the Meeting.
I/We wish to attend the Annual General Meeting
(Please tick if you wish to attend)
Signature
Date
/
/
In the case of a corporation, this proxy must be given under
its common seal or be signed on its behalf by an attorney or
officer duly authorised, stating their capacity (e.g. director,
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 06:44:06 UTC.