BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

09/07/2020 | 07:50am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 4 September 2020were:

468.93c per share (US cents) - Capital only
476.78c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
355.03p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
360.97p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the
Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 11:49:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 50,0 M - -
Net income 2019 45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,19x
Yield 2019 7,19%
Capitalization 162 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -22,7x
EV / Sales 2019 5,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Carolan Dobson Chairman
Mahrukh Doctor Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigel John Webber Non-Executive Director
Craig Cleland Mccowan Non-Executive Director
Laurie Meister Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-36.15%161
