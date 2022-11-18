Advanced search
    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
  Report
2022-11-18
366.00 GBX   -0.81%
10:33aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/15BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/10BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/18/2022 | 10:33am EST
BlackRock Latin American Trust plc

LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Craig Cleland
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status  Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
b) LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10c each (shares)



GB0005058408
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£3.6976 2,000
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 		   n/a (single transaction - see above)
e) Date of the transaction 2022-11-18
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© PRNewswire 2022
