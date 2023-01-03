BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND



3 January 2023

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2022 of 6.29 cents per ordinary share.

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 30 December 2022 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 503.46 cents per ordinary share.

The revenue has been enhanced by a number of stock and special dividends this year, coupled with the effect of the Tender offer reducing the number of ordinary shares in issue post May 2022. Consequently, your Board is recommending an additional special dividend of 13.00 cents per ordinary share for the financial year to 31 December 2022. It is necessary to pay the special dividend to maintain investment trust status which requires the distribution of 85% of the Company’s revenue.

The fourth quarterly interim dividend and the special dividend are payable on 8 February 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 13 January 2023 (ex-dividend date is 12 January 2023).

Enquiries:

Graham Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 3649 3432