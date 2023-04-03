Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:28:52 2023-04-03 am EDT
346.50 GBX   -1.84%
10:19aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of portoflio holdings
PR
10:19aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
03/31BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

04/03/2023 | 10:19am EDT
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

3 April 2023

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2023 of 6.21 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 16 May 2023 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 14 April 2023 (ex-dividend date is 13 April 2023).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 31 March 2023 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 496.41 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 3649 3432


© PRNewswire 2023
