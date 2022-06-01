Log in
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005058408

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Lazard Asset Management LLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

GB

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

30-May-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-May-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 11.542000 0.000000 11.542000 3398950
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 14.165000 0.000000 14.165000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0005058408 3398950 11.542000
Sub Total 8.A 3398950 11.542000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Lazard Asset Management LLC Lazard Asset Management LLC 11.542000 11.542000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31-May-2022

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK                                                                                                     

Contact name:
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 020 7743 2639

© PRNewswire 2022
