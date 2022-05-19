Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/19 11:35:28 am EDT
412.00 GBX    0.00%
11:44aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of Tender offer
PR
11:37aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR
11:35aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

05/19/2022 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of AGM

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The results of the poll were as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total		 % of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1       16,177,772 99.92 12,883 0.08 16,190,655 41.24          13,439
Resolution 2       16,114,167 99.63 59,221 0.37 16,173,388 41.20           30,706
Resolution 3       16,166,542 99.99 2,121 0.01 16,168,663 41.18           35,431
Resolution 4       13,816,636 85.39 2,363,530 14.61 16,180,166 41.21           23,928
Resolution 5       12,732,813 79.37 3,309,708 20.63 16,042,521 40.86         161,573
Resolution 6       13,686,631 84.60 2,492,180 15.40 16,178,811 41.21           25,283
Resolution 7       15,986,329 98.93 172,165 1.07 16,158,494 41.16           45,600
Resolution 8       16,022,875 99.08 148,127 0.92 16,171,002 41.19           33,092
Resolution 9       16,133,501 99.86 21,989 0.14 16,155,490 41.15           48,604
Resolution 10       16,164,218 99.91 15,053 0.09 16,179,271 41.21           24,823
Resolution 11       16,188,113 99.97 4,210 0.03 16,192,323 41.24           11,771
Resolution 12       16,164,555 99.85 24,757 0.15 16,189,312 41.24           14,782
Resolution 13       16,140,762 99.76 39,386 0.24 16,180,148 41.21           23,946
Resolution 14       16,160,903 99.81 30,238 0.19 16,191,141 41.24           12,953

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620

The Board notes the support from shareholders for the majority of the resolutions but acknowledges the minority votes against resolution 5 (the re-election of Craig Cleland). The Board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and intends to engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed. The Board will provide an update on the results of this engagement and actions taken in due course.

Date:  19 May 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
11:44aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of Tender offer
PR
11:37aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR
11:35aBlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR
05/10BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
04/25BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR
04/25BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
04/14BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/05BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
PR
04/05BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
04/01BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
More news