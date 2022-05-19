Log in
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

05/19/2022 | 11:37am EDT
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Results of General Meeting

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company’s Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The result of the poll was as follows:


Votes
For & Discretionary


%

Votes
Against


%

Votes Total		 % of Available voting rights*

Votes
Withheld
Resolution 1       16,159,059 99.74 42,343 0.26 16,201,402 41.27          6,285

*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620

Date:  19 May 2022


© PRNewswire 2022
