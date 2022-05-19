BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Results of General Meeting
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc announces that, at the General Meeting held today (following the Company’s Annual General Meeting), the resolution was duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolution can be found in the Shareholder Circular, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The result of the poll was as follows:
|
|
Votes
For & Discretionary
|
%
|
Votes
Against
|
%
|
Votes Total
|% of Available voting rights*
|
Votes
Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Resolution 1
| 16,159,059
|99.74
|42,343
|0.26
|16,201,402
|41.27
| 6,285
*Available Voting Rights (excl. Treasury) equals 39,259,620
Date: 19 May 2022