  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
  News
  7. Summary
    BRLA   GB0005058408

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
  Report
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

07/01/2021 | 10:22am EDT
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

1 July 2021

The Board of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc are pleased to announce the second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year to 31 December 2021 of 7.82 cents per ordinary share. The dividend is payable on 6 August 2021 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 9 July 2021 (ex-dividend date is 8 July 2021).

As set out in the Company’s dividend policy, this quarterly dividend has been calculated based on 1.25% of the Company’s NAV at close of business on 30 June 2021 (being the last business day of the calendar quarter) which was 625.32 cents per ordinary share.

Enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© PRNewswire 2021
