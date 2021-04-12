Log in
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(BRLA)
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust : Submission of Documents

04/12/2021 | 10:56am EDT
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2020

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2020

  • Form of Proxy (relating to the Company’s Annual General Meeting)

  • Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

        https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 may also be viewed at:

        www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

12 April 2021
 


© PRNewswire 2021
