COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

10/11/2020 | 12:30am EDT

COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/09/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital

1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)

2 138 820
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)

31 590
Autodétention au porteur * (3)

0
Autres * (4)

0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*

2 107 230
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs

2 289

Disclaimer

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 04:29:04 UTC
