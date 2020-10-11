COMPAGNIE LEBON :Actions et droits de vote au 30 septembre 2020

Middle Office Emetteur
Tél. : 01 53 48 80 10 - Fax : 01 49 74 32 77 - 34318@cic.fr
COMPAGNIE LEBON
Date d'arrêté:30/09/2020
ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
Actions du capital
1 173 000
Droits de vote théoriques (1)
2 138 820
Actions privées de droits de vote
Autodétention au nominatif (2)
31 590
Autodétention au porteur * (3)
0
Autres * (4)
0
* à compléter par la société
Droits de vote exerçables*
2 107 230
*= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
Pour information :
Nombre de Comptes Courants Nominatifs
2 289
Disclaimer
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 04:29:04 UTC