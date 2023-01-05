Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIT   US09258A1079

BLACKROCK MULTI-SECTOR INCOME TRUST

(BIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2023-01-05 pm EST
14.37 USD   -0.17%
03:04pSEC Charges Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager Over Film-Industry Investment
DJ
2022BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2022BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust announces an Equity Buyback for 5% of its issued share capital.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SEC Charges Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager Over Film-Industry Investment

01/05/2023 | 03:04pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged Randy Robertson, a former BlackRock Advisors LLC portfolio manager, with a penalty over allegedly failing to disclose a conflict of interest in relation to an investment.

Mr. Robertson agreed to pay a $250,000 penalty over his personal relationship with the film-distribution company in which the trust he co-managed invested millions of dollars.

From 2015 to 2019, BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust provided the subsidiaries of film-distribution holding company Aviron Group LLC as much as $75 million through loans, the SEC said.

But Mr. Robertson didn't reveal his relationship with the film company in advance, according to the SEC.

While Mr. Robertson recommended and oversaw the loans provided to Aviron subsidiaries, he asked the film company itself at the same time to help his daughter get roles in the movie industry, the SEC said.

Aviron helped Mr. Robertson's daughter obtain a small role in a film produced in 2018, the SEC added.

Aviron Group LLC is the holding company of Aviron Pictures.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1503ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK MULTI-SECTOR INCOME TRUST 0.00% 14.39 Delayed Quote.1.27%
BLACKROCK, INC. -1.44% 710.73 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Chart BLACKROCK MULTI-SECTOR INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK MULTI-SECTOR INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers and Directors
John M. Perlowski President & Chief Executive Officer
Trent W. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman-Trustees Board
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Frank J. Fabozzi Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK MULTI-SECTOR INCOME TRUST1.27%540
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.11%9 759
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.3.43%5 122
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC2.19%4 108
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED2.62%3 986
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.71%3 579