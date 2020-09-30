BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

Contact: 1-800-882-0052 Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions New York, September 30, 2020 - Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF) , BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), and BlackRock MultiSector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) (collectively, the "Funds") paid the following distributions per share: Fund Pay Date Per Share BCX September 30, 2020 $0.040000 BDJ September 30, 2020 $0.050000 BGR September 30, 2020 $0.047000 BGY September 30, 2020 $0.033800 BME September 30, 2020 $0.200000 BMEZ September 30, 2020 $0.100000 BOE September 30, 2020 $0.063000 BUI September 30, 2020 $0.121000 CII September 30, 2020 $0.087500 BST September 30, 2020 $0.165500 BSTZ September 30, 2020 $0.100000 EGF September 30, 2020 $0.041000 DSU September 30, 2020 $0.071100 FRA September 30, 2020 $0.078800 BGT September 30, 2020 $0.076400 HYT September 30, 2020 $0.077900 BTZ September 30, 2020 $0.083900 BLW September 30, 2020 $0.098100 BHK September 30, 2020 $0.067600 BIT September 30, 2020 $0.123700 1

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the "Plan") to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund's Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution. The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows: Estimated Allocations as of September 30, 2020 Fund Distribution Net Investment Net Realized Short- Net Realized Long- Return of Capital Income Term Gains Term Gains BCX1 $0.040000 $0.040000 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BDJ $0.050000 $0.013790 (28%) $0 (0%) $0.036210 (72%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.047000 $0.025336 (54%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.021664 (46%) BGY1 $0.033800 $0.017585 (52%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.016215 (48%) BME1 $0.200000 $0.011149 (6%) $0 (0%) $0.072403 (36%) $0.116448 (58%) BMEZ1 $0.100000 $0 (0%) $0.100000 (100%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BOE1 $0.063000 $0.021861 (35%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.041139 (65%) BUI1 $0.121000 $0.026541 (22%) $0 (0%) $0.025189 (21%) $0.069270 (57%) CII1 $0.087500 $0.012815 (15%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.074685 (85%) BST1 $0.165500 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.133937 (81%) $0.031563 (19%) BSTZ1 $0.100000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.100000 (100%) EGF1 $0.041000 $0.026395 (64%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.014605 (36%) DSU1 $0.071100 $0.049564 (70%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.021536 (30%) FRA1 $0.078800 $0.055113 (70%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.023687 (30%) BGT1 $0.076400 $0.053574 (70%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.022826 (30%) HYT1 $0.077900 $0.071460 (92%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.006440 (8%) BTZ1 $0.083900 $0.077393 (92%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.006507 (8%) BLW1 $0.098100 $0.087460 (89%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.010640 (11%) BHK $0.067600 $0.067458 (100%) $0.000142 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BIT1 $0.123700 $0.087420 (71%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.036280 (29%) 2

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through September 30, 2020 Fund Distribution Net Investment Net Realized Short- Net Realized Return of Capital Income Term Gains Long-Term Gains BCX1 $0.406400 $0.169940 (42%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.236460 (58%) BDJ $0.450000 $0.252239 (56%) $0 (0%) $0.197761 (44%) $0 (0%) BGR1 $0.526200 $0.256669 (49%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.269531 (51%) BGY1 $0.304200 $0.108040 (36%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.196160 (64%) BME1 $1.800000 $0.016253 (1%) $0 (0%) $0.404872 (22%) $1.378875 (77%) BMEZ1 $0.600000 $0 (0%) $0.599464 (100%) $0 (0%) $0.000536 (0%) BOE1 $0.567000 $0.219079 (39%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.347921 (61%) BUI1 $1.089000 $0.301293 (28%) $0 (0%) $0.083979 (8%) $0.703728 (64%) CII1 $0.787500 $0.121458 (15%) $0 (0%) $0.385080 (49%) $0.280962 (36%) BST1 $1.489500 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.133937 (9%) $1.355563 (91%) BSTZ1 $0.900000 $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.900000 (100%) EGF1 $0.328000 $0.246145 (75%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.081855 (25%) DSU1 $0.568800 $0.469782 (83%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.099018 (17%) FRA1 $0.630400 $0.495072 (79%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.135328 (21%) BGT1 $0.611200 $0.485207 (79%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.125993 (21%) HYT1 $0.623200 $0.583482 (94%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.039718 (6%) BTZ1 $0.671200 $0.612965 (91%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.058235 (9%) BLW1 $0.784800 $0.719544 (92%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.065256 (8%) BHK $0.540800 $0.538385 (100%) $0.002415 (0%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) BIT1 $1.360700 $0.957930 (70%) $0 (0%) $0 (0%) $0.402770 (30%) 1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share. The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. 3

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information: Average annual total Annualized current Cumulative total Cumulative fiscal year return (in relation to distribution rate return (in relation to distributions as a Trust NAV) for the 5-year expressed as a NAV) for the fiscal percentage of NAV as period ending on percentage of NAV as year through of 8/31/2020 8/31/2020 of 8/31/2020 8/31/2020 BCX 4.50% 6.20% (9.20)% 4.73% BDJ 7.42% 7.06% (10.69)% 4.71% BGR (6.36)% 7.15% (33.30)% 6.07% BGY 5.08% 6.56% 0.56% 4.38% BME 10.71% 5.55% 9.16% 3.70% BMEZ* 31.10% 4.68% 31.10% 1.95% BOE 4.95% 6.67% (3.09)% 4.45% BUI 9.27% 6.70% 3.25% 4.47% CII 10.71% 5.96% 2.68% 3.98% BST 26.83% 4.58% 38.61% 3.06% BSTZ* 55.58% 4.10% 44.85% 2.74% EGF 2.36% 3.65% 1.98% 2.13% DSU 5.78% 7.59% (3.40)% 4.43% FRA 4.23% 7.04% (3.09)% 4.11% BGT 4.18% 7.04% (3.01)% 4.10% HYT 8.27% 8.11% 2.03% 4.73% BTZ 8.23% 6.61% 6.29% 3.85% BLW 6.92% 7.18% 0.90% 4.19% BHK 8.77% 4.99% 9.56% 2.91% BIT 8.27% 8.34% 7.72% 6.95% Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 8/31/2020. Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions or from the terms of the Fund's Plan. BKT has adopted a Plan whereby beginning August 2018 the Fund will make fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Code. The fixed amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of BKT's Board. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to 4

