Contact: 1-800-882-0052 BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Share Repurchase Update New York, October 12, 2023 - BlackRock Advisors, LLC ("BlackRock") released today share repurchase activity for BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (the "Fund") (NYSE: BTT) during the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Fund has an authorized open market share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program") pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2023, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares in open market transactions. The Repurchase Program seeks to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from its net asset value ("NAV") per share, which could result in incremental accretion to the Fund's NAV. BlackRock repurchased over $2 million in shares of BTT during the recent quarter ended September 30, 2023, leading to over $264K in NAV accretion. Below is a summary of share repurchase activity for BTT over this past quarter and since the inception of the Fund's Repurchase Program: Summary of share repurchase activity during the most recent calendar quarter ended September 30, 2023: Number of Total Amount Total Average Amount of Discount on Fund Name Ticker Shares of Shares NAV Days Repurchased Repurchased Accretion Repurchased BlackRock Municipal 2030 BTT 99,588 $2,045,324 $264,433 -11.7% Target Term Trust Summary of share repurchase activity since Repurchase Program inception as of September 30, 2023: Number of Total Amount Total Average Amount of Discount on Fund Name Ticker Shares of Shares NAV Days Repurchased Repurchased Accretion Repurchased BlackRock Municipal 2030 BTT 99,588 $2,045,324 $264,433 -11.7% Target Term Trust 1 NM1023U-3166107-1/3

The amount and timing of any repurchases under the Fund's Repurchase Program will be determined at the discretion of the Fund's management. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. The Fund's repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under the Repurchase Program will be made on a national securities exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws. About BlackRock BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate| Twitter: @blackrock| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock Availability of Fund Updates BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Fund on a monthly basis on its website in the "Closed-end Funds" section of www.blackrock.comas well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Fund. This reference to BlackRock's website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Fund and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock's website in this release. Forward-Looking Statements This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Fund's or BlackRock's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "potential," "opportunity," "pipeline," "believe," "comfortable," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "assume," "outlook," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and BlackRock assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those 2 NM1023U-3166107-2/3