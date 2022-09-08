BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs

BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Boards of Directors/Trustees of fifty BlackRock municipal, taxable fixed income, equity, and multi-asset closed-end funds (the “Funds”) have authorized the renewal of open market share repurchase programs (the “Repurchase Programs”). Under each Fund’s current Repurchase Program, each Fund may repurchase, through November 30, 2022, up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 18, 2021 or November 30, 2021, as applicable for each Fund)1 in open market transactions. Pursuant to the Boards’ renewal of the Repurchase Programs, commencing on December 1, 2022, each Fund may repurchase up to 5% of its outstanding common shares (based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2022) in open market transactions through November 30, 2023. The Repurchase Programs seek to enhance shareholder value by purchasing Fund shares trading at a discount from their net asset value (“NAV”) per share, which could result in incremental accretion to a Fund’s NAV. The Boards have authorized the renewal of a Repurchase Program for the following Funds:

Municipal Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BFZ BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust 09248E102 BKN BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. 09247D105 BTA BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust 09250B103 MUI BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. 09253X102 MUA BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. 09254J102 BYM BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust 092479104 BFK BlackRock Municipal Income Trust 09248F109 BLE BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 09249N101 MUC BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. 09254L107 MHD BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. 09253N104 MUJ BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. 09254X101 MHN BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. 09255C106 MUE BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. 09254C107 MVF BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. 09253R105 MVT BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. 09253T101 MYD BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. 09253W104 MIY BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. 09254V105 MYN BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. 09255E102 MPA BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund 09255G107 MQY BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. 09254F100 MQT BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. 09254G108 MYI BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. 09254E103 BNY BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust 09248L106 BHV BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust 092481100 BTT BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust 09257P105

Taxable Fixed Income Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BBN BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust 09248X100 BHK BlackRock Core Bond Trust 09249E101 HYT BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. 09255P107 BTZ BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust 092508100 EGF BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. 09255K108 FRA BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255X100 BGT BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust 091941104 BKT BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. 09247F1002 BLW BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust 09249W101 BIT BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 09258A107 DSU BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. 09255R202

Equity Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BGR BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust 09250U101 CII BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. 09256A109 BDJ BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust 09251A104 BOE BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust 092501105 BME BlackRock Health Sciences Trust 09250W107 BMEZ BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II 09260E105 BGY BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust 092524107 BCX BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust 09257A108 BST BlackRock Science and Technology Trust 09258G104 BSTZ BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II 09260K101 BUI BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust 09248D104 BIGZ BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust 09260Q108

Multi-Asset Funds Ticker (NYSE) Fund CUSIP BCAT BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust 09260U109 ECAT BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust 09262F100

The amount and timing of any repurchases under each Fund’s Repurchase Program will be determined either at the discretion of the Fund’s management or pursuant to predetermined parameters and instructions subject to market conditions. There is no assurance that any Fund will repurchase shares in any particular amounts. A Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. Any repurchases made under any Fund Repurchase Program will be made on a national security exchange at the prevailing market price, subject to exchange requirements and certain volume and timing limitations and other regulations under federal securities laws.

1 Based on common shares outstanding on November 18, 2021 for BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), Blackrock Innovation and Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ), Blackrock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE: ECAT). Based on common shares outstanding on November 30, 2021 for all Funds other than BTT, BSTZ, BMEZ, BIGZ, BCAT, and ECAT.

2 On September 8, 2022, BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) announced a 1-for -3 reverse stock split effective prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 18, 2022. Shares of the Fund's common stock will continue trading on the NYSE under its existing ticker symbol (NYSE:BKT), but will be assigned a new CUSIP number: 09247F209.

