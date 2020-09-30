Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund    MFL

BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QUALITY FUND

(MFL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Contact:

1-800-882-0052

Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions

New York, September 30, 2020 - Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF) , BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), and BlackRock MultiSector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) (collectively, the "Funds") paid the following distributions per share:

Fund

Pay Date

Per Share

BCX

September 30, 2020

$0.040000

BDJ

September 30, 2020

$0.050000

BGR

September 30, 2020

$0.047000

BGY

September 30, 2020

$0.033800

BME

September 30, 2020

$0.200000

BMEZ

September 30, 2020

$0.100000

BOE

September 30, 2020

$0.063000

BUI

September 30, 2020

$0.121000

CII

September 30, 2020

$0.087500

BST

September 30, 2020

$0.165500

BSTZ

September 30, 2020

$0.100000

EGF

September 30, 2020

$0.041000

DSU

September 30, 2020

$0.071100

FRA

September 30, 2020

$0.078800

BGT

September 30, 2020

$0.076400

HYT

September 30, 2020

$0.077900

BTZ

September 30, 2020

$0.083900

BLW

September 30, 2020

$0.098100

BHK

September 30, 2020

$0.067600

BIT

September 30, 2020

$0.123700

1

Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the "Plan") to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund's Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.

The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:

Estimated Allocations as of September 30, 2020

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment

Net Realized Short-

Net Realized Long-

Return of Capital

Income

Term Gains

Term Gains

BCX1

$0.040000

$0.040000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BDJ

$0.050000

$0.013790 (28%)

$0 (0%)

$0.036210 (72%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.047000

$0.025336 (54%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.021664 (46%)

BGY1

$0.033800

$0.017585 (52%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.016215 (48%)

BME1

$0.200000

$0.011149 (6%)

$0 (0%)

$0.072403 (36%)

$0.116448 (58%)

BMEZ1

$0.100000

$0 (0%)

$0.100000 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BOE1

$0.063000

$0.021861 (35%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.041139 (65%)

BUI1

$0.121000

$0.026541 (22%)

$0 (0%)

$0.025189 (21%)

$0.069270 (57%)

CII1

$0.087500

$0.012815 (15%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.074685 (85%)

BST1

$0.165500

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.133937 (81%)

$0.031563 (19%)

BSTZ1

$0.100000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.100000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.041000

$0.026395 (64%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.014605 (36%)

DSU1

$0.071100

$0.049564 (70%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.021536 (30%)

FRA1

$0.078800

$0.055113 (70%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.023687 (30%)

BGT1

$0.076400

$0.053574 (70%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.022826 (30%)

HYT1

$0.077900

$0.071460 (92%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006440 (8%)

BTZ1

$0.083900

$0.077393 (92%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.006507 (8%)

BLW1

$0.098100

$0.087460 (89%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.010640 (11%)

BHK

$0.067600

$0.067458 (100%)

$0.000142 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BIT1

$0.123700

$0.087420 (71%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.036280 (29%)

2

Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through September 30, 2020

Fund

Distribution

Net Investment

Net Realized Short-

Net Realized

Return of Capital

Income

Term Gains

Long-Term Gains

BCX1

$0.406400

$0.169940 (42%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.236460 (58%)

BDJ

$0.450000

$0.252239 (56%)

$0 (0%)

$0.197761 (44%)

$0 (0%)

BGR1

$0.526200

$0.256669 (49%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.269531 (51%)

BGY1

$0.304200

$0.108040 (36%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.196160 (64%)

BME1

$1.800000

$0.016253 (1%)

$0 (0%)

$0.404872 (22%)

$1.378875 (77%)

BMEZ1

$0.600000

$0 (0%)

$0.599464 (100%)

$0 (0%)

$0.000536 (0%)

BOE1

$0.567000

$0.219079 (39%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.347921 (61%)

BUI1

$1.089000

$0.301293 (28%)

$0 (0%)

$0.083979 (8%)

$0.703728 (64%)

CII1

$0.787500

$0.121458 (15%)

$0 (0%)

$0.385080 (49%)

$0.280962 (36%)

BST1

$1.489500

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.133937 (9%)

$1.355563 (91%)

BSTZ1

$0.900000

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.900000 (100%)

EGF1

$0.328000

$0.246145 (75%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.081855 (25%)

DSU1

$0.568800

$0.469782 (83%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.099018 (17%)

FRA1

$0.630400

$0.495072 (79%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.135328 (21%)

BGT1

$0.611200

$0.485207 (79%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.125993 (21%)

HYT1

$0.623200

$0.583482 (94%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.039718 (6%)

BTZ1

$0.671200

$0.612965 (91%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.058235 (9%)

BLW1

$0.784800

$0.719544 (92%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.065256 (8%)

BHK

$0.540800

$0.538385 (100%)

$0.002415 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

BIT1

$1.360700

$0.957930 (70%)

$0 (0%)

$0 (0%)

$0.402770 (30%)

1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

3

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Average annual total

Annualized current

Cumulative total

Cumulative fiscal year

return (in relation to

distribution rate

return (in relation to

distributions as a

Trust

NAV) for the 5-year

expressed as a

NAV) for the fiscal

percentage of NAV as

period ending on

percentage of NAV as

year through

of 8/31/2020

8/31/2020

of 8/31/2020

8/31/2020

BCX

4.50%

6.20%

(9.20)%

4.73%

BDJ

7.42%

7.06%

(10.69)%

4.71%

BGR

(6.36)%

7.15%

(33.30)%

6.07%

BGY

5.08%

6.56%

0.56%

4.38%

BME

10.71%

5.55%

9.16%

3.70%

BMEZ*

31.10%

4.68%

31.10%

1.95%

BOE

4.95%

6.67%

(3.09)%

4.45%

BUI

9.27%

6.70%

3.25%

4.47%

CII

10.71%

5.96%

2.68%

3.98%

BST

26.83%

4.58%

38.61%

3.06%

BSTZ*

55.58%

4.10%

44.85%

2.74%

EGF

2.36%

3.65%

1.98%

2.13%

DSU

5.78%

7.59%

(3.40)%

4.43%

FRA

4.23%

7.04%

(3.09)%

4.11%

BGT

4.18%

7.04%

(3.01)%

4.10%

HYT

8.27%

8.11%

2.03%

4.73%

BTZ

8.23%

6.61%

6.29%

3.85%

BLW

6.92%

7.18%

0.90%

4.19%

BHK

8.77%

4.99%

9.56%

2.91%

BIT

8.27%

8.34%

7.72%

6.95%

  • Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 8/31/2020.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions or from the terms of the Fund's Plan.

BKT has adopted a Plan whereby beginning August 2018 the Fund will make fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Code.

The fixed amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of BKT's Board. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 21:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QUALITY FUND
05:35pBLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QU : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announ..
PU
09/28BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QU : Municipal Closed End Fund Data
PU
2011BLACKRK MUNIHDS FL : BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Appointment of New Dire..
BU
2010BLACKRK MUNIHDS FL : BlackRock Advisors, LLC Provides Statement on Additional Cl..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 36,1 M - -
Net income 2019 56,5 M - -
Net Debt 2019 370 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 9,12x
Yield 2019 4,71%
Capitalization 503 M 503 M -
EV / Sales 2018 21,8x
EV / Sales 2019 24,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QUALITY FUND
Duration : Period :
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QUALITY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 13,27 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Richard E. Cavanagh Co-Chairman
Karen P. Robards Co- Chairman
Neal J. Andrews Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Castellano Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS INVESTMENT QUALITY FUND-0.15%503
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.25%5 891
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-5.17%3 284
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.06%2 414
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-29.45%2 178
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.32%1 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group