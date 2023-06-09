Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYD   US09253W1045

BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD FUND, INC.

(MYD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:30:48 2023-06-09 pm EDT
10.39 USD   +0.29%
01:47pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of BlackRock Funds
BU
04/11Tranche Update on BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 8, 2022.
CI
04/11Tranche Update on BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on September 8, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of BlackRock Funds

06/09/2023 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of the following BlackRock funds concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws:

Fund Name

Ticker (NYSE)

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc

MYC

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc

MCA

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc

MYD

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc

MIY

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc

MYJ

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc

MYN

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc

MQT

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc

MYI

If you own stock in one or more of these BlackRock funds, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy, of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 358, New York, NY 10169 at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD FUND, INC.
01:47pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation of BlackRock Funds
BU
04/11Tranche Update on BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Sep..
CI
04/11Tranche Update on BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Sep..
CI
04/11Tranche Update on BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Sep..
CI
04/05BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended January..
CI
2022Blackrock Muniyield Fund : 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (BGIO) Announces Final Liq..
PU
2022BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2022Blackrock Muniyield Fund : Municipal Closed End Fund Data
PU
2022BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for repurchase up to 5% of i..
CI
2022BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37,2 M - -
Net income 2022 49,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 364 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,90x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
EV / Sales 2021 26,8x
EV / Sales 2022 24,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 757
Free-Float 100%
Chart BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,36
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John M. Perlowski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trent W. Walker Chief Financial Officer
Richard E. Cavanagh Co-Chairman
Robert Glenn Hubbard Chairman
Charles C. S. Park Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD FUND, INC.-1.34%486
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.30%10 391
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.13.71%5 559
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND22.17%4 213
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-8.46%3 709
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-13.63%3 620
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer