BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund : Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
09/30/2020 | 05:59pm EDT
Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Estimated Sources of Distributions
New York, September 30, 2020 - Today, BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE: BCX), BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ), BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE: BGR), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE: BGY), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE: BME), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE: BMEZ), BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE: BOE), BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE: BUI), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CII), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST), BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NYSE: BSTZ), BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE: EGF) , BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DSU), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE: FRA), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE: BGT), BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: HYT), BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE: BTZ), BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW), BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE: BHK), and BlackRock MultiSector Income Trust (NYSE: BIT) (collectively, the "Funds") paid the following distributions per share:
Fund
Pay Date
Per Share
BCX
September 30, 2020
$0.040000
BDJ
September 30, 2020
$0.050000
BGR
September 30, 2020
$0.047000
BGY
September 30, 2020
$0.033800
BME
September 30, 2020
$0.200000
BMEZ
September 30, 2020
$0.100000
BOE
September 30, 2020
$0.063000
BUI
September 30, 2020
$0.121000
CII
September 30, 2020
$0.087500
BST
September 30, 2020
$0.165500
BSTZ
September 30, 2020
$0.100000
EGF
September 30, 2020
$0.041000
DSU
September 30, 2020
$0.071100
FRA
September 30, 2020
$0.078800
BGT
September 30, 2020
$0.076400
HYT
September 30, 2020
$0.077900
BTZ
September 30, 2020
$0.083900
BLW
September 30, 2020
$0.098100
BHK
September 30, 2020
$0.067600
BIT
September 30, 2020
$0.123700
Each of the Funds has adopted a managed distribution plan (the "Plan") to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of each Fund's Board of Directors/Trustees. Under its Plan, each Fund will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the "Code"). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Funds will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to their shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.
The Funds' estimated sources of the distributions paid this month and for their current fiscal year are as follows:
Estimated Allocations as of September 30, 2020
Fund
Distribution
Net Investment
Net Realized Short-
Net Realized Long-
Return of Capital
Income
Term Gains
Term Gains
BCX1
$0.040000
$0.040000 (100%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
BDJ
$0.050000
$0.013790 (28%)
$0 (0%)
$0.036210 (72%)
$0 (0%)
BGR1
$0.047000
$0.025336 (54%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.021664 (46%)
BGY1
$0.033800
$0.017585 (52%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.016215 (48%)
BME1
$0.200000
$0.011149 (6%)
$0 (0%)
$0.072403 (36%)
$0.116448 (58%)
BMEZ1
$0.100000
$0 (0%)
$0.100000 (100%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
BOE1
$0.063000
$0.021861 (35%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.041139 (65%)
BUI1
$0.121000
$0.026541 (22%)
$0 (0%)
$0.025189 (21%)
$0.069270 (57%)
CII1
$0.087500
$0.012815 (15%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.074685 (85%)
BST1
$0.165500
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.133937 (81%)
$0.031563 (19%)
BSTZ1
$0.100000
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.100000 (100%)
EGF1
$0.041000
$0.026395 (64%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.014605 (36%)
DSU1
$0.071100
$0.049564 (70%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.021536 (30%)
FRA1
$0.078800
$0.055113 (70%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.023687 (30%)
BGT1
$0.076400
$0.053574 (70%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.022826 (30%)
HYT1
$0.077900
$0.071460 (92%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.006440 (8%)
BTZ1
$0.083900
$0.077393 (92%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.006507 (8%)
BLW1
$0.098100
$0.087460 (89%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.010640 (11%)
BHK
$0.067600
$0.067458 (100%)
$0.000142 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
BIT1
$0.123700
$0.087420 (71%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.036280 (29%)
Estimated Allocations for the Fiscal Year through September 30, 2020
Fund
Distribution
Net Investment
Net Realized Short-
Net Realized
Return of Capital
Income
Term Gains
Long-Term Gains
BCX1
$0.406400
$0.169940 (42%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.236460 (58%)
BDJ
$0.450000
$0.252239 (56%)
$0 (0%)
$0.197761 (44%)
$0 (0%)
BGR1
$0.526200
$0.256669 (49%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.269531 (51%)
BGY1
$0.304200
$0.108040 (36%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.196160 (64%)
BME1
$1.800000
$0.016253 (1%)
$0 (0%)
$0.404872 (22%)
$1.378875 (77%)
BMEZ1
$0.600000
$0 (0%)
$0.599464 (100%)
$0 (0%)
$0.000536 (0%)
BOE1
$0.567000
$0.219079 (39%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.347921 (61%)
BUI1
$1.089000
$0.301293 (28%)
$0 (0%)
$0.083979 (8%)
$0.703728 (64%)
CII1
$0.787500
$0.121458 (15%)
$0 (0%)
$0.385080 (49%)
$0.280962 (36%)
BST1
$1.489500
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.133937 (9%)
$1.355563 (91%)
BSTZ1
$0.900000
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.900000 (100%)
EGF1
$0.328000
$0.246145 (75%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.081855 (25%)
DSU1
$0.568800
$0.469782 (83%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.099018 (17%)
FRA1
$0.630400
$0.495072 (79%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.135328 (21%)
BGT1
$0.611200
$0.485207 (79%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.125993 (21%)
HYT1
$0.623200
$0.583482 (94%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.039718 (6%)
BTZ1
$0.671200
$0.612965 (91%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.058235 (9%)
BLW1
$0.784800
$0.719544 (92%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.065256 (8%)
BHK
$0.540800
$0.538385 (100%)
$0.002415 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
BIT1
$1.360700
$0.957930 (70%)
$0 (0%)
$0 (0%)
$0.402770 (30%)
1The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net-realized capital gains in the current fiscal year; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the shareholder's investment is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. When distributions exceed total return performance, the difference will reduce the Fund's net asset value per share.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are being provided to you pursuant to regulatory requirements and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:
Average annual total
Annualized current
Cumulative total
Cumulative fiscal year
return (in relation to
distribution rate
return (in relation to
distributions as a
Trust
NAV) for the 5-year
expressed as a
NAV) for the fiscal
percentage of NAV as
period ending on
percentage of NAV as
year through
of 8/31/2020
8/31/2020
of 8/31/2020
8/31/2020
BCX
4.50%
6.20%
(9.20)%
4.73%
BDJ
7.42%
7.06%
(10.69)%
4.71%
BGR
(6.36)%
7.15%
(33.30)%
6.07%
BGY
5.08%
6.56%
0.56%
4.38%
BME
10.71%
5.55%
9.16%
3.70%
BMEZ*
31.10%
4.68%
31.10%
1.95%
BOE
4.95%
6.67%
(3.09)%
4.45%
BUI
9.27%
6.70%
3.25%
4.47%
CII
10.71%
5.96%
2.68%
3.98%
BST
26.83%
4.58%
38.61%
3.06%
BSTZ*
55.58%
4.10%
44.85%
2.74%
EGF
2.36%
3.65%
1.98%
2.13%
DSU
5.78%
7.59%
(3.40)%
4.43%
FRA
4.23%
7.04%
(3.09)%
4.11%
BGT
4.18%
7.04%
(3.01)%
4.10%
HYT
8.27%
8.11%
2.03%
4.73%
BTZ
8.23%
6.61%
6.29%
3.85%
BLW
6.92%
7.18%
0.90%
4.19%
BHK
8.77%
4.99%
9.56%
2.91%
BIT
8.27%
8.34%
7.72%
6.95%
Portfolio launched within the past 5 years; the performance and distribution rate information presented for this Fund reflects data from inception to 8/31/2020.
Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about a Fund's investment performance from the amount of the Fund's current distributions or from the terms of the Fund's Plan.
BKT has adopted a Plan whereby beginning August 2018 the Fund will make fixed monthly distributions to common stockholders and will distribute all available investment income to its stockholders, consistent with its investment objective and as required by the Code.
The fixed amount distributed per share is subject to change at the discretion of BKT's Board. If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its stockholders in order to
