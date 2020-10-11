Log in
Ageas and BlackRock: Transparency notification

10/11/2020

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock has notified Ageas on 8 October 2020 that, on 7 October 2020, its interest has fallen below the legal threshold of 5% of the shares in the section 10A issued by Ageas. Its current total shareholding stands at 5.15%.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of over 45,000 people and reported annual inflows of over EUR 36 billion in 2019 (all figures at 100%).

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 09 October 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 12,4 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net cash 2019 13,2 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
Yield 2019 4,29%
Capitalization 123 M 160 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC-19.37%160
