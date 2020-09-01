BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at

close of business on 28 August 2020were:

162.04p Capital only

162.18p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 110,000 ordinary shares on 27th August

2020, the Company has 80,629,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding

19,732,261 which are held in treasury.