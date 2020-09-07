BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 4 September 2020were:
161.33p Capital only
161.60p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 15,513 ordinary shares on 4th September
2020, the Company has 80,552,231 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
19,809,074 which are held in treasury.
Disclaimer
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 07 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2020 12:04:05 UTC