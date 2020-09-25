BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 24 September 2020were:

160.13p Capital only

160.79p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 24th September 2020, the Company has 80,279,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,082,261 which are held in treasury.