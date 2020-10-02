Log in
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(BRNA)
10/02 07:58:06 am
149.5305 GBX   -0.97%
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

10/02/2020 | 08:05am EDT

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 1 October 2020were:

161.53p Capital only
162.31p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 1st October 2020, the Company has 80,189,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,172,261 which are held in treasury.

Disclaimer

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 12:04:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 12,4 M 16,1 M 16,1 M
Net income 2019 10,4 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net cash 2019 13,2 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,1x
Yield 2019 4,29%
Capitalization 121 M 156 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2018 11,9x
EV / Sales 2019 10,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Edward Callum Miller Chairman
Andrew Robertson Irvine Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Michael Casey Independent Non-Executive Director
Alice Anne Ryder Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Melanie Roberts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC-20.94%156
