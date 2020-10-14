BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at
close of business on 13 October 2020 were:
164.84p Capital only
165.85p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 9th October 2020,
the Company has 80,064,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,297,261
which are held in treasury.
Disclaimer
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 11:34:09 UTC