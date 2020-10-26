BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 23 October 2020were:
164.62p Capital only
165.82p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020, the Company has 79,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,387,261 which are held in treasury.
Disclaimer
BlackRock North American Income Trust plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 12:24:00 UTC