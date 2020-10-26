BlackRock North American Income Trust : Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 23 October 2020were:

164.62p Capital only

165.82p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 23rd October 2020, the Company has 79,974,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,387,261 which are held in treasury.