MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BlackRock North American Income Trust plc    BRNA   GB00B7W0XJ61

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(BRNA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/16 11:35:24 am
155 GBX   -1.27%
12:32pBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:55aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
09/15BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : s) in Company
PR
BlackRock North American Income Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

09/16/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

16 September 2020

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the Company)
LEI:  549300WWOCXSC241W468

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 10,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 155.0 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 18 September 2020 the issued share capital of the Company will be 80,394,044 Ordinary Shares, excluding 19,967,261 shares which are held in treasury. 

In conformity with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “Rules”) provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 19.9% of the Company’s total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 80,394,044 with effect from 18 September 2020 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639
 


© PRNewswire 2020
